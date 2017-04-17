Search warrants in Prince's death to be unsealed Monday

It's been nearly a year since Prince died from an accidental drug overdose at his suburban Minneapolis recording studio and estate, yet investigators still haven't interviewed a key associate or asked a grand jury to consider whether criminal charges are warranted, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.



The search warrant that was briefly public notes that first responders started CPR on Prince before determining he was dead.



Authorities conducted a second search more than two weeks after Prince died and recovered more evidence, including many of the counterfeit pills, the official said.



One key figure investigators want to interview is Kirk Johnson, a longtime drummer for Prince and the estate manager at Paisley Park who was among those who discovered the musician's body.



Experts say it's natural authorities would want to speak with Johnson, given his proximity to Prince.



Johnson's attorney, F. Clayton Tyler, confirmed that his client hasn't been subpoenaed. He would not confirm whether Johnson refused to speak with authorities since an initial interview with detectives in the hours after Prince's death.

...