Hundreds evacuated after deadly Sri Lanka dump collapse

Sri Lanka has moved over 400 families to temporary shelters after tonnes of rotting garbage collapsed onto a slum Friday, killing 26 people.



Some 145 homes were destroyed when the 300-foot (90-meter) rubbish mountain came crashing down and police say many more buildings were damaged and could collapse at any time.



It came as the country celebrated the traditional new year and followed a warning to Sri Lanka's parliament that the 23 million tonnes of rotting garbage posed a serious health hazard.

