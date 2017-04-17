Removal of Thai revolution plaque raises democracy concerns

Opponents of Thailand's military government expressed fears for the future of democracy Monday after the mysterious removal of a plaque marking a 1932 revolution that ended absolute monarchy.



No group has claimed responsibility, but the disappearance of the hubcap-sized brass symbol has stirred anger in Thailand, where elections are promised but power is firmly in the hands of the ruling generals and King Maha Vajiralongkorn.



The plaque went missing Friday, police said, and was replaced by one celebrating the monarchy.



The removal of the plaque comes nearly three years after the army overthrew an elected government in the name of ending violent political turmoil it blamed on civilian politicians in the Southeast Asian country.



Not everyone was unhappy with the removal of the plaque.



For Sunai Phasuk, Thailand researcher for U.S.-based group Human Rights Watch, the removal of the plaque and the start of a fourth year under military rule marked a bleak chapter.

