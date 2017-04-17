Violence spikes in Indian Kashmir after videos inflame tension

Militants have stepped up attacks in Indian-ruled Kashmir and police warned officers not to go home, amid a spike in violence in the contested region, after the army allegedly tied a man to the front of a jeep as a human shield.



Over the weekend two more videos circulated on social media showing workers of the ruling political party in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir renouncing mainstream politics, one of them beside a man wielding a gun.



Kashmir witnessed deadly protests after a well-known separatist militant was killed last year.



The director general of police in the state Sunday told officers to avoid visiting their own homes in South Kashmir after militants stormed at least four officers' houses.

...