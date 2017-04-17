Ex-South Korean leader Park indicted, faces trial

Park will remain jailed and be escorted from the detention center to a Seoul court for a trial that is to start in coming weeks and could take as long as six months.



Park, 65, was elected South Korea's first female president in late 2012 .



Dozens of high-level figures, including Park's friend of 40 years, Choi Soon-sil, top administration officials and Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong have already been indicted and await separate criminal trials.



Park and Choi allegedly conspired with one of Park's top presidential adviser to pressure 18 business groups, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won ($69 million) for the launch of two non-profit foundations controlled by Choi.



Park is the daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee, one of the most divisive figures in South Korean history.

...