Gorsuch era on U.S. high court begins with his first three cases

The U.S. Supreme Court, back at full strength after being shorthanded for 14 months, gets down to business Monday with President Donald Trump's appointee Neil Gorsuch hearing arguments in his first three cases as part of a restored conservative majority.



Gorsuch will be on the bench for one of the court's biggest cases of its current term on Wednesday in a Missouri church's lawsuit that tests the limits of religious rights.



One of the lawyers due to argue the second case before the justices Monday will be a familiar face to Gorsuch.



Katyal's role in the confirmation process means Gorsuch may have to decide on whether or not to recuse himself in that case.



Gorsuch formally joined the court on April 10 after being confirmed by the Republican-led Senate over broad Democratic opposition three days earlier, and took part in discussions among the justices on which cases to take up.

...