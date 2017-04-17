12 injured in suspected acid attack in London club

Twelve people were injured when a corrosive substance was thrown inside a packed London nightclub Monday, police and fire services said, amid a sharp rise in acid attacks in the British capital.



London has seen a sharp rise in acid attacks in London in recent years.



There were more than 1,800 reports of attacks involving corrosive fluids in London since 2010, according to police data cited by the BBC last month.



In an acid attack in north London earlier this month, a 40-year-old father, 36-year-old mother and their three-year-old son were hurt.

...