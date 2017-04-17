Turkish vote on death penalty would 'break with European values': France

A referendum on restoring the death penalty in Turkey would constitute a break with European values, the French president's office warned Monday.



Erdogan won a narrow victory, with 51.41 percent in favor and 48.59 percent against.



In recent months, Erdogan has suggested he would back moves to resume capital punishment if the idea was approved by parliament, indicating that a bill on the matter would be tabled after the referendum.



Turkey abolished the death penalty in 2004 as part of its bid to join the European Union.

