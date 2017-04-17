UK says no decision taken yet on location of EU agencies post-Brexit

The future location of the two European Union agencies based in London will be a matter for Brexit negotiations, the British government's Brexit department said Monday, but EU officials said there was no doubt they would be moved.



London is home to both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA), and last month the EU's draft plan for negotiations said arrangements should be made to transfer them to a state staying in the EU.



EU officials said European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs summits of the 27 other EU leaders who will decide where to put the agencies, aimed to set out some procedures for making the choices by the time they meet next on April 29 .

...