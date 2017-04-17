Marcos son takes step towards recount of Philippine VP vote

The son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Monday took a step towards securing a recount of votes in an election for vice president last year in which he says he was unfairly robbed of victory.



The son, also called Ferdinand Marcos but popularly known as Bongbong, lost the election for vice president last May to social activist and lawyer Leni Robredo by about 260,000 votes.



Rumors have swirled that Duterte favors Marcos but Duterte has denied he is trying to oust Robredo.



Marcos has until July 14 to pay another 30 million pesos to complete recounting votes in more than 39,000 polling precincts nationwide.

