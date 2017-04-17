Top US official in Pakistan after hints at tougher stance

U.S. National Security Adviser Lieutenant-General H.R. McMaster arrived in Pakistan Monday on an unannounced visit, a day after he hinted that Washington could take a tougher stance with Islamabad.



It was the first visit by a top member of President Donald Trump's administration to the militancy-hit country.



At his previous stop in neighboring Afghanistan he suggested Washington may take a stronger line with Islamabad, for years seen as an unreliable U.S. ally.



U.S.-led NATO troops have been at war in Afghanistan since 2001, after the ousting of the Taliban rule for refusing to hand over Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

...