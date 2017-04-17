Saving lives, 1 day at a time, on the deadly Mediterranean

As usual, it started with a call on a satellite phone from Italian rescue officials in Rome.



Most migrants on the Mediterranean are now trying to reach Italy.



On that April day, rescuers found two jam-packed boats with 152 people – 66 in a rubber boat, 86 in a wooden boat -- 56 nautical miles (103 kilometers) from the Libyan coast.



Boats have capsized previously – leading to dozens of drownings 2 when desperate migrants jumped into the water trying to be rescued first.



The migrants were told that Europe was only five hours north of Libya.



Once everyone had been transferred to the Golfo Azurro, a rescuer destroyed one of the smuggling boats' engines – the other was broken hours ago.



If the boat gets into port too early, the rescuers fear the migrants will jump into the water and try to swim to Italy.



Mohammed Abdullah, a 32-year-old from Equatorial Guinea, explained how smugglers demand payment through some of the world's best-known money transfer companies, often via Gulf countries. Along the way, nearly everyone the migrants encounter is corrupt – including the Libyan military boat that escorted them for an hour after they left the beach at Zuwara.



"I don't know how to explain Libya".



The migrants kept off the Libyan streets as much as they could, afraid of being kidnapped.

...