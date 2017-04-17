Trump effect on French election: Anything is possible

The impossible is now possible, French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said in celebration the morning after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency. But the Trump effect may not bring Le Pen the boost she had once expected.



That's in part because Trump has not turned out to be the soul mate Le Pen was counting on. Trump bombed Syria and abandoned support for President Bashar Assad, whom Le Pen backs.



Le Pen has courted that electorate for years and saw Trump's election as vindication of that strategy.



Trump's own reversals have frustrated Le Pen.



Le Pen distanced herself from Trump after the U.S. missile strikes on Syria earlier this month, angry that he is trying to be "the world's policeman".



Trump's reversal on NATO – which he once called obsolete – also frustrates Le Pen.

