Trump advisers to meet Tuesday to discuss Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump's top advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.



As part of the deal, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by between 26 and 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025 .



White House officials, led by the National Economic Council, have recently been asking publicly-traded energy companies for advice on whether to stay in the agreement.



Politico on Friday first reported a possible meeting of Trump advisers.

...