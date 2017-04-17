Trump welcomes 21,000 to his first Easter Egg Roll



Opening his first White House Easter Egg Roll, President Donald Trump extolled the strength of America as thousands of kids, and some adults, reveled in the time-honored tradition of rolling hard-boiled eggs across the manicured lawn in his back yard.



Both Trump and the first lady have been slow to fill White House jobs, and at least one regular egg roll vendor took to Twitter, the president's favorite social medium, to remind the White House that a deadline for ordering the wooden eggs that are given out as souvenirs was approaching.



Seven-year-old Johnny Wilmer of Arlington, Virginia, said his egg-rolling effort ended with a second-place finish. It was his first Easter egg roll, and he said while he and his father, Jack, waited for Trump to appear that the experience had been "great".

...