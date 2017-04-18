U.S. Democrats aim to 'Make Trump Furious' in Georgia election

For U.S. President Donald Trump, an off-year congressional election Tuesday in the reliably Republican northern suburbs of Atlanta could spell trouble if Democratic upstart Jon Ossoff pulls off a surprise victory.



A 30-year-old political novice, Ossoff is running as the lone Democrat against a field of 17 Republicans for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated when Trump named Tom Price to be secretary of health and human services.



An Ossoff win could weaken Trump's already shaky hold on his fellow Republicans in the House by encouraging those in competitive districts to distance themselves from the president.



Georgia's 6th District has elected Republicans to the House since the late 1970s.



Ossoff raised a stunning $8.3 million in the first three months of 2017, forcing Republicans to spend heavily against him.

...