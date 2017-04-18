North Korea threatens 'weekly' tests as Pence arrives in Japan

North Korea has threatened to launch missile tests "every week", keeping up its drumbeat as Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Japan with a renewed security commitment designed to soothe nerves over Pyongyang's atomic weapons program.



North Korea could react to a potential U.S. strike by targeting South Korea or Japan, and officials in both countries have been ill at ease with the more bellicose language deployed by President Donald Trump's administration.



North Korea's deputy ambassador to the United Nations reiterated on the weekend that the North is ready to respond to any U.S. missile or nuclear strike.



In early March, the North simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast, three of which fell provocatively close to Japan, in what it said was a drill for an attack on U.S. bases in the country.



The Pentagon has not discussed which missile blew up after its launch Sunday from a base near Sinpo on the North's east coast, and the White House has said only that it was a medium-range device.

...