Thai junta campaign sees drop in new year road carnage

The number of people killed on Thailand's roads during the country's traditional new year week dropped by more than ten percent following a junta campaign to end the annual carnage.



Both Songkran and the western New Year are both dubbed the "seven deadly days" because of the surge in crashes and road fatalities.



Figures released Tuesday showed 390 people lost their lives on Thailand's roads during the previous seven days, an eleven percent decrease on the previous year.



Neighboring Myanmar, which also celebrates the traditional new year over the same period, said 285 people were killed on its roads last week.

