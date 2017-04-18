Japan nominates Fuketa to take over at atomic regulator

The Japanese government Tuesday said it has nominated Toyoshi Fuketa, a commissioner of the country's nuclear watchdog, to take the top post at the regulator, in the first change of leadership since it was revamped after the Fukushima disaster.



Fuketa's appointment requires confirmation by lawmakers.



His nomination comes six years after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Holdings, which led to a revision of atomic regulations, after an official inquiry into the disaster highlighted collusion between regulators and industry.



Fuketa was appointed as a commissioner of the NRA in 2012 when the NRA was set up to enforce new nuclear safety rules.



Many of Japan's reactors are still going through a licensing renewal process by the new regulator, with all but three out of 42 operable reactors still in shutdown.

