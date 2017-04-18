Trump order would target high skilled worker visa program

President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers.



Trump is heading Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he plans to sign an order dubbed "Buy American, Hire American," said administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity despite the president's frequent criticism of the use of anonymous sources.



The administration said that if the waivers are not benefiting the United States they will be "renegotiated or revoked".



During his campaign, Trump said at some point that he supported high-skilled visas, then came out against them.



One, introduced by Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, would require companies seeking H-1B visas to first make a good-faith effort to hire Americans, a requirement many companies can dodge under the current system; give the Labor Department more power to investigate and sanction H-1B abuses; and give "the best and brightest" foreign students studying in the U.S. priority in getting H-1B visas.

...