25 killed as Philippine bus plunges into ravine

At least 25 people were killed and 22 injured when a passenger bus crashed into a deep ravine in the mountainous northern Philippines Tuesday, authorities said.



The bus plunged about 24 meters (80 feet) in the upland province of Nueva Ecija before noon after its brakes failed while travelling on a windy road, police and local officials said.



Authorities were still investigating the cause of the accident but Carranglan Mayor Mary Abad told ABS-CBN television there were 60 passengers onboard although the bus had a capacity of only 45 .

