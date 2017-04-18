Nearly 9,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean over weekend: IOM

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, as the ship makes its way towards Italy at dusk, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
At least 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya: witness
Migrants traded in ‘slave markets’ in Libya: U.N. agency
African migrants seeking Europe sold as 'slaves' for $200
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
At least 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya: witness
Migrants traded in ‘slave markets’ in Libya: U.N. agency
African migrants seeking Europe sold as 'slaves' for $200
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE