Nigeria reopens Abuja airport after 6-week shutdown: airport authority

Nigeria is reopening the airport in the capital Abuja Tuesday, a spokeswoman said, following a six-week closure for runway repairs that disrupted international air traffic to the country.



During the shutdown, authorities diverted flights to Kaduna, a provincial airport 160 km (100 miles) away, where carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa and South African Airways refused to fly on security grounds.



Announcing Abuja airport's reopening, FAAN spokeswoman Henrietta Yakubu said an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa would land there at around 11:30 am (1030 GMT).

