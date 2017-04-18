Facebook murder suspect remains at large as police ask public for help

A murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland remained on the loose Tuesday as authorities appealed to the public for help in the case.



Stephens remained at large as the search for him expanded nationwide, police said.



Police said Stephens used Facebook Inc's service to post video of him killing Robert Godwin Sr., 74 .



The shooting video was visible on Facebook for nearly two hours before it was reported, the company said.



Stephens, who has no prior criminal record, is not suspected in any other murders, police said.

