Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested in UK on fraud charges

British police Tuesday arrested Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya in London on behalf of authorities in India, where he is wanted on charges of money laundering and bank demands that he pay back more than a billion dollars in loans extended to his now-defunct airline.



India's Enforcement Directorate, now investigating the liquor baron's debts totaling 94 billion rupees ($1.45 billion), asked a New Delhi court last year to demand Mallya's presence during proceedings.



India's Central Bureau of Investigation, the country's equivalent of the FBI, had charged the beleaguered tycoon with cheating and conspiracy for defaulting on a 9 billion rupee loan, given in 2009 .

...