IMF tells Ukraine to tackle pricey pension system

The IMF's chief to Ukraine told Kiev Tuesday its pension system was unsustainable because it supported nearly a third of the population and must limit the number of retirees.



The International Monetary Fund has long pressed Ukraine to tackle its budget-draining social welfare program for retired workers as part of a broader overhaul that could get future lending from the West back on track.



Van Rooden did not explicitly say that Ukraine must raise its pension age in order to receive future loan disbursements under a $17.5 billion (16.4 billion euro) program agreed in 2015 .



Ukraine hopes to secure another $4.5 billion from the Fund this year.



A memorandum signed between Kiev and the IMF requires parliament to adopt pension system enhancements by the end of the month.

...