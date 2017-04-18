Zambian opposition leader charged with trying to overthrow government

United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema looks on during a rally in Lusaka, Zambia January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo
Venezuela opposition keeps up pressure in streets
Called 'dictator,' Venezuela leader tries to defuse court protests
Maldives opposition face crackdown after failed bid
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Venezuela opposition keeps up pressure in streets
Called 'dictator,' Venezuela leader tries to defuse court protests
Maldives opposition face crackdown after failed bid
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE