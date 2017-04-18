Trump targets visas program for highly skilled workers

President Donald Trump hopes to revive the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign Tuesday, signing an order in politically important Wisconsin to tighten rules on technology companies bringing in highly skilled foreign workers.



At a the headquarters of a big-name tool manufacturer, Trump is expected to sign an order aimed at curbing what his administration says are abuses in a visa program used by U.S. technology companies that harm American workers.



Trump currently has only a 41 percent approval rating in the state.



He is targeting the H-1B visa program, which the White House says undercuts American workers by bringing in large numbers of cheaper, foreign workers, driving down wages.



In a series of interviews last week, Trump reversed himself on both positions



And while he has long pledged to support American goods and workers, his own business record is mixed.



His businesses have hired foreign workers, including at his Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago.



During his campaign, Trump said at one point that he supported high-skilled visas, then he said he opposed the program.

...