United won't fire anyone over manhandled passenger

United's widely-condemned violent removal of a passenger from a flight was a "system failure" and no employees will lose their jobs as a result, United Continental chief Oscar Munoz said Tuesday.



Munoz again apologized for the incident as he opened the quarterly earnings conference call with investors Tuesday.



The incident stoked global outrage and talk of boycotts on social media, although some analysts think it will not significantly affect United's financial prospects.



United President Scott Kirby said some of the airline's corporate clients had "appropriate questions" about the incident.

...