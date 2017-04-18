Thousands of Slovaks protest corruption, demand ouster of PM Fico's ally

Thousands of Slovaks joined a rally on Tuesday to protest against corruption and demand the resignation of the interior minister, a close ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, over his ties with a developer under investigation for tax fraud.



Tuesday's demonstration in Bratislava, one of the largest since Fico took power in 2012, largely targeted Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who has resisted pressure to step down over his business relations with real estate developer Ladislav Basternak, who is being investigated over possible tax fraud.



Kalinak has said he bought a 17 percent stake in one of the companies belonging to the developer.



Fico himself also lives in a rented apartment owned by Basternak in central Bratislava.



Slovak President Andrej Kiska, a rival of Fico, has thrown his support behind the protesters and urged Kalinak to quit.



Fico did not reply to emailed questions on Tuesday.

...