Lower turnout equates to higher uncertainty

With indecision also a major factor, polls show the race is so tight between the top four candidates that each has a chance of making the two-person runoff vote – therefore presenting no fewer than six second-round scenarios.



Reuters research into past elections shows that the lower the first-round turnout, the greater the uncertainty about which two candidates will contest that runoff on May 7 .



Turnout was only 21 percent at midday then and 58 percent at 5 p.m.



Polls have consistently suggested centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will score highest in the first round with about 22-24 percent of the vote each – and thereby qualify for the runoff.



In French presidential elections since 1965, the lowest-scoring of the two candidates to qualify for the runoffs has had a vote of 25 percent on average.

...