Down in polls, Le Pen targets immigration for boost

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she looked to reverse a dip in polls.



Two polls Tuesday showed Fillon and Melenchon still a few percentage points away from Le Pen and Macron. She would be beaten by any of the three others in a run-off, polls have repeatedly shown.



Le Pen's stance on immigration mainly competes with that of former Prime Minister Fillon, who despite being plagued by a financial scandal is slowly recovering in the polls, and has also targeted far-right voters.

...