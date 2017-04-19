Nerves in Macron camp as French election looms

Victory for the 39-year-old looked the most likely outcome of France's presidential election a month ago, but the race has tightened as the first round of voting looms Sunday.



Polls now show a close four-way race developing between Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, scandal-hit conservative Francois Fillon and the surprise challenger, far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.



Support for Melenchon, a 65-year-old career politician, has surged after the charismatic Communist-backed leftist gave two strong performances in televised debates over the last month.



His program promising greater job protection, huge increases in public spending and a 100-percent tax on personal earnings above 400,000 euros ($430,000) a year was likened by Macron to Communist Cuba "without the sunshine".



As well as polls showing a slight softening in support to about 23 percent ahead of the first round, Macron has faced other political difficulties.



The man's participation was suspended, but not before Macron was attacked by all sides.

...