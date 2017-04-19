May eyes stronger hand with snap polls

British Prime Minister Theresa May called Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan.



Votes in France in April and May, and in Germany in September, have the potential to reshape the political landscape around the two years of Brexit talks with the EU expected to start in earnest in June.



May is capitalizing on her runaway lead in the opinion polls and she could win around 100 additional seats in Parliament.



The ICM/Guardian poll of 1,000 people put Conservative support at 46 percent, with Labour on 25 percent and the Liberal Democrats on 11 percent.



May's personal ratings also dwarf those of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, with 50 percent of those asked by pollster YouGov saying she would make the best prime minister.



However, the ICM/Guardian poll found that around three in five respondents said May was right to call an election.

...