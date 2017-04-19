UK parliament votes on snap election in Brexit's shadow

Britain's parliament votes Wednesday on holding a snap election in June, as Prime Minister Theresa May seeks to make strong gains against the opposition ahead of grueling Brexit negotiations.



The main opposition Labour Party is in a weaker position ahead of the proposed June 8 election, experts say, bitterly divided over both its leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn and how to respond to Brexit.



Britain's next election had been scheduled for May 2020, but a two-thirds majority vote in parliament could overrule that in Wednesday's vote, which British media reported could come at around 1300 GMT after an hour and a half of debate.



Labour has already said it supports an early election.



If the election goes ahead, parliament would be dissolved on May 3 and the campaign would begin in earnest, just days after EU leaders hold a special summit to agree a negotiating strategy for Brexit on April 29 .



An early election would therefore be the fourth big vote in four years after the general election of 2015 .

