Taiwan denies political asylum request from Chinese tourist

Taiwan said Wednesday it has rejected a political asylum application from a Chinese tourist, reportedly an anti-corruption campaigner who has spent time in a mainland prison.



Self-ruling Taiwan, which China sees as a renegade province awaiting reunification, does not grant political asylum to Chinese citizens but instead offers "permanent residence for political consideration" in special cases.



Allowing Zhang to remain in Taiwan would have further soured relations between Beijing and Taipei, which have deteriorated since China-skeptic President Tsai Ing-wen won Taiwan's leadership last year.

