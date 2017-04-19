Approval for Duterte's drug war slips in Philippines

Satisfaction in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs declined in the first quarter this year, a survey showed Wednesday, with opinions split about police accounts that the drug suspects they killed had resisted arrest.



A Reuters special report published Tuesday cited two senior law enforcement officials saying the police had received cash for executing drug suspects, planted evidence and had carried out most of the killings they had blamed on vigilantes.



Reuters was unable to independently verify if the police are behind vigilante killings.



The latest poll was conducted from March 25 to 28 and showed 73 percent of Filipinos were worried that they, or someone they know, would be a victim of extrajudicial killing.

...