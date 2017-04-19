Indonesia's Widodo calls for unity in Jakarta's nail-biting vote

Polls closed after a mostly smooth vote Wednesday in Jakarta's divisive election between a Muslim and a Christian candidate that stoked religious tensions in the capital of the world's third-largest democracy.



Police said 15 people were detained following reports of disturbances at several polling stations in the city of 10 million people, after what the Jakarta Post this week dubbed "the dirtiest, most polarizing and most divisive" election campaign the nation had ever seen.



Opinion polls in the run-up to the election pointed to a dead-heat between the incumbent governor, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama -- the city's first Christian and ethnic-Chinese leader -- and a former education minister, Anies Baswedan, who like 85 percent of Jakarta's residents, is Muslim.



Given Jakarta's outsized importance as both the nation's capital and commercial centre, the election could be a barometer for the 2019 presidential election.



Baswedan, is backed by a conservative retired general, Prabowo Subianto, who lost to Widodo in a 2014 presidential vote and may challenge him again.

