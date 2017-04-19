Marines' commander in Australia says U.S. remains committed to Asia pivot

U.S. Marines deployed to Australia's northern city of Darwin reflect President Donald Trump's continued commitment to a security "pivot" to Asia at a time of heightened tensions, the Marines' commander said Wednesday.



Some 1,250 Marines began arriving in Darwin by plane Tuesday for joint training manoeuvres under a 25-year program started by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2011 as a part of his "pivot" to Asia policy.



The 13 aircraft sent with the Marines is the largest U.S. aircraft detachment sent to Australia in peacetime history, with four tilt-rotor MV-22 Ospreys, expanding the Marines' range to 850 nautical miles, which from their base at Australia's Robertson Barracks includes most of eastern Indonesia.

...