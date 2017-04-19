Venezuela braces for 'mother of all protests'

Venezuela braced for rival demonstrations Wednesday for and against President Nicolas Maduro, whose push to tighten his grip on power has triggered waves of deadly unrest that have escalated the country's political and economic crisis.



Maduro's opponents are vowing to stage the "mother of all protests" calling for his ouster, after two weeks of violent demonstrations that have left five people dead and dozens wounded.



It is set to be the biggest day of protests since Maduro's allies tried to strip the power of the opposition-controlled legislature -- the only lever of government Maduro's camp does not hold -- and banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from politics.



Maduro's camp has vowed not to be outdone by the opposition.



On Tuesday, the center-right opposition repeated its call for the military -- a pillar of Maduro's power -- to abandon him.



Maduro on Tuesday activated the "Zamora Plan" -- a military, police and civilian operation aimed at combating a supposed coup attempt -- which the president says is being orchestrated by Venezuela's opposition and the United States.

...