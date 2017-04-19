S.Korea 'Rasputin' daughter fights extradition in Danish court

The daughter of Choi Soon-Sil, the woman at the center of a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president, appeared in a Danish district court Wednesday to fight her extradition to Seoul.



Chung Yoo-Ra, the 20-year-old daughter of the woman dubbed South Korea's "Rasputin", is one of the figures in the influence-peddling scandal that led to huge street protests demanding the removal of President Park Geun-Hye.



Chung's mother, a confidante of Park's, is accused of using her influence to secure her daughter's admission to an elite Seoul university, Ewha Womans University, with a state probe revealing that the school had admitted Chung at the expense of better-qualified candidates.

