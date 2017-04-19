Macron clings on to lead in tense French election race

Centrist Emmanuel Macron held on to his lead as favorite to win France's presidential election, a closely-watched poll showed Wednesday, although it showed that the first round of voting at the weekend Sunday remains too close to call.



Four candidates are still in contention to make it to a second round two weeks after Sunday's ballot.



Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen have lost steam in the run-up to Sunday's vote, but are still expected to qualify for the May 7 run-off, with the centrist winning that second round, according to a Cevipof poll of 11,601 people for Le Monde newspaper.



Le Pen, who has been pressing home her core message on stopping immigration in the past week, dropped by 2.5 percentage points to 22.5 percent of voting intentions compared with early April, and Macron fell 2 percentage points to 23 percent in the first round, Cevipof said.

...