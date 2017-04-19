U.S. top court to hear key religious rights case involving Missouri church

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday will hear a closely watched dispute over supplying taxpayer money to religious entities in which a church accuses Missouri of violating its religious rights by denying it state funds for a playground project.



The case, which examines the limits of religious freedom under the U.S. Constitution, is one of the most important before the court in its current term.



There are questions over whether the nine justices will end up deciding the merits of the case after Missouri's Republican governor, Eric Greitens, last Thursday reversed the state policy that banned religious entities from applying for the funds.



Missouri's constitution bars "any church, sect or denomination of religion" from receiving state money, language that goes further than the Constitution's First Amendment separation of church and state requirement.

...