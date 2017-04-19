France's Le Pen hardens tone as campaign clock ticks down

Speaking on BFM television Wednesday, Le Pen emphasized how she would pull France out of the European Union, slash immigration, make it harder to get French nationality and crack down on suspected Islamists.



Polls show a four-way race developing ahead of the first round of the election Sunday between Le Pen, 39-year-old centrist Emmanuel Macron, conservative Francois Fillon and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.



Le Pen has proposed expelling any foreigner convicted of a crime or suspected of being radicalized.



Some analysts have also depicted the French election as a sort of referendum on the European Union, with Le Pen proposing to pull France out of the 28-member club and scrap the euro common currency.



Polls show that a majority of French people still support the EU and the euro.

...