Indian politicians to face trial over mosque demolition

Three senior members of India's ruling Hindu nationalist party including a cabinet minister should face trial over the demolition of a mosque a quarter of a century ago, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.



India's top court said government minister Uma Bharti, former deputy prime minister L K Advani, and M M Joshi -- all senior members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- should face criminal conspiracy charges.



The ruling came after a lower court dropped the charges brought against them by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), kicking off a series of appeals and counter-appeals.



Advani, now 89, has consistently denied a criminal conspiracy to destroy the mosque.



The Supreme Court ordered that the case, which has dragged on since charges were first filed in 1993, should be completed within two years.

