Real Brexit talks will only start after June vote: EU Commission

The president of the European Commission believes "real" Brexit talks will only start after British snap elections called for June 8, an EU spokesman said Wednesday.



Britain will also not have a say in the future location of London-based EU agencies, he added, contradicting one U.K. official who said this week that the issue would be part of the Brexit negotiations.



The Commission will not interfere with the possible British elections because they are "a domestic issue," the spokesman said.



He said that the future location of the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the two EU bodies based in London, will not be part of the Brexit talks.

