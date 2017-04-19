Security forces deny access to site of US blast in Afghanistan

Security forces were still blocking access Wednesday to the site in eastern Afghanistan where the US dropped a massive bomb on an ISIS stronghold six days ago.



The US military dropped its GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, dubbed the "Mother of All Bombs", in combat for the first time on April 13 .



It was said by the Afghan defense ministry to have killed at least 95 militants, including some ISIS commanders and foreign fighters, but no civilians.



A spokesman for Afghan special forces said landmines and "pockets of resistance" on top of mountains had slowed down operations in the area. He did not specify if the fighters were ISIS.

