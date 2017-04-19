Top-rated host Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News: New York magazine

Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.



O'Reilly said in an April 1 statement that he had been unfairly targeted because of his public prominence.



A representative for O'Reilly declined to comment.



The New York Times reported on April 1 that Fox and O'Reilly, a 20-year veteran of the conservative cable network, paid five women a total of $13 million to settle harassment claims.

