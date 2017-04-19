US troops still battling ISIS near site of bomb strike: official

U.S. troops are still battling suspected ISIS fighters near the site where a massive bomb was dropped in eastern Afghanistan last week, a U.S. military official said on Wednesday.



After arriving at the site the day after the strike, U.S. troops, who are fighting alongside Afghan forces, have since left but continue to conduct operations in the area, said U.S military spokesman Captain William Salvin.



Salvin would not comment on claims by Afghan defense officials that nearly 100 ISIS fighters died in the strike.



U.S. troops have continued to use explosives to collapse other tunnel entrances not destroyed by the bomb, he said.

...