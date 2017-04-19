Russia detains brother of suspected metro bombing organizer

Russia has detained the elder brother of the suspected organizer of an attack that killed 14 people on the St. Petersburg metro earlier this month, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.



Akram's young brother, Abror, was detained on Monday. He told a Russian court on Tuesday he was an unwitting accomplice in the April 3 attack.



Akram was detained in the Moscow region with a grenade, said the Investigative Committee, a state body which handles Russia's most serious crimes.

